Shop in Calderdale tourist town could become a holiday let
If approved, the change would be made to a shop at 58 Market Street in Hebden Bridge.
The town has long attracted tourists to its small, independent shops and has also featured in several dramas penned by Sally Wainwright, including Happy Valley and Riot Women, which is now showing on BBC1.
In a supporting statement submitted to the council by the agents for the application, architects and planning consultants Studio Charrette says the proposal will involve the conversion of the front part of the shop to an open plan living room, kitchen and dining room, while the rear of the property will be converted to a mezzanine bedroom area.
The holiday let will accommodate a maximum of two guests and will be available to let throughout the year.
The owner will live in the flat above the holiday let to ensure all house rules are observed by guests, say the agents.
“Minor alterations will be provided to the shop front to secure the internal privacy of the property.
“The shop front surround will be retained and the scale of the front windows will be retained to match the existing shop front design as far as possible,” says the statement.
The application, number 25/00948/FUL, and all other planning application submitted to Calderdale Council can be seen and commented on via the planning portal on the council’s website.
