The space will be home to over 40 brands, from icons such as Yves Saint Laurent and Giorgio Armani to cult favourites like Olaplex and Dermalogica.

With almost 2,000 products available from Justmylook’s offering, consumers can browse everything from exclusive hair care ranges to on-trend cosmetics, with skincare favourites and luxury perfumes also available.

A new concept in physical retail, the store will feature an interactive area housing a hand-picked selection of TikTok’s most viral products, inspired by the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt trend. Designed to evolve as new patterns and trends emerge, the area offers customers an exciting way to discover new beauty products.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop in Brighouse. Picture: Justmylook

The store is located on Commercial Street in Brighouse.

Luke Williams, Director at Justmylook said: "We are so thrilled to be launching our first physical store. Located in Brighouse, this store will act as a one-stop-shop where shoppers can pick up all their favourite items from a large selection of well-known beauty brands.

"The first of its kind to have an interactive area where consumers can shop from a selection of TikTok’s trending products, this store aims to pave the way for trending beauty in the retail space and we look forward to leading from the front."