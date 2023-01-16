The car park is now managed by YourParkingSpace and visitors no longer need a ticket to enter or exit the car park.

The car park is now operated by a barrier-less Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system so when shoppers are finished with their visit, they can pay for their parking session – but will need to know their vehicle registration.

There are several ways to pay. There are payment kiosks – two under the shelter against the brick wall near the car park and one inside the car park by the stairwell.

Woolshops, Halifax

The kiosk in the car park only accepts card payments. Cash can be used inside the shopping centre at one of the two kiosks under the shelter.

Cash payment kiosks are coin-only and correct change must be used as no change is given.

Visitors can also pay by downloading the YourParkingSpace app, using Woolshops location ID 816710140.

Or they can call 0330 000 8434 and use their mobile keypads to enter Woolshops location ID 816710140, select their parking duration and complete payment over the phone.

There is also an option to scan any of the QR codes found on parking signage throughout the car park and centre. This code will link visitors to YourParkingSpace’s web checkout, allowing you to make a payment.

Or regular visitors can register their vehicle with YourParkingSpace’s AutoPay, so payment will automatically be taken when they exit the car park.

For more details, visit https://www.woolshopsshoppingcentre.co.uk/