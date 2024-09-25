Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Halifax Borough Market trader has announced its last day in the historic market hall.

Craft beer and cider specialist Hop In is moving out of the market and into new premises on Union Street.

The Union Street space has been empty since the end of April when ladies fashion store Uptown Boutique moved out.

Hop In’s last day in the market is Saturday (September 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hop In is moving to new premises elsewhere in Halifax

It has posted on social media: “We hope the market will fill the empty space as we will be leaving this weekend

"So Hop In this week as after Saturday we will be prepping the new place on Union Street, opposite Iceland, so when you come to see us there will be plenty of comfy seats for a drink in and a bigger range to choose from to take home.”

Hop In says it will be announcing its opening date at its new home soon.