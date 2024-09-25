Shopping in Halifax: Craft beer connoisseurs announce last day in Halifax's historic market before move to new home
Craft beer and cider specialist Hop In is moving out of the market and into new premises on Union Street.
The Union Street space has been empty since the end of April when ladies fashion store Uptown Boutique moved out.
Hop In’s last day in the market is Saturday (September 28).
It has posted on social media: “We hope the market will fill the empty space as we will be leaving this weekend
"So Hop In this week as after Saturday we will be prepping the new place on Union Street, opposite Iceland, so when you come to see us there will be plenty of comfy seats for a drink in and a bigger range to choose from to take home.”
Hop In says it will be announcing its opening date at its new home soon.