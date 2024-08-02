The aim of The Jam Shack, on the top floor of The Piece Hall, is to create a music hub for musicians of all abilities.

The shop will sell instruments and accessories, and offer equipment repairs, a rehearsal space to hire and recording facilities – but it will also be so much more.

Rik wants people to be able to visit The Jam Shack for advice, music lessons and support.

He hopes it will be a place where musicians can meet each other and for it to be a “place to hang, grab a drink and talk music”.

He is all about nurturing local talent.

“My aim is to help people get into the music profession, whether it is as a performer or a a technician,” he said.

"My ultimate goal is to get an artist to headline the main stage at the Piece Hall.”

After studying music in London and working there, Rik returned to Wyke – where he grew up – during the pandemic.

He was playing guitar for different wedding bands and was at the War on Drugs gig at The Piece Hall last summer when the idea for a music store there came to him.

"It took me back to when I was a teenager and used to come here and I’d visit Maestro Music,” he said.

"From that day I knew I wanted to create this.”

When he saw The Piece Hall were looking for new tenants in January, he drew up a detailed business plan and, thanks to a Government start-up loan, was handed the keys to the unit earlier this summer.

He has since been working hard to transform the space – doing much of the work himself including sound-proofing and sound tests to ensure neighbouring tenants will not be disturbed by performers using the rehearsal and recording space.

He also enlisted the help of Halifax artist Aura Art to create a fantastic mural in the rehearsal room.

Rik has a wealth of experience in all aspects of the music industry – from performing to promoting – and plays guitar, drums and piano.

Opening The Jam Shack also means the return of a music shop to Halifax for the first time since Guitar Zone shut several years ago, and Rik says he has been hugely inspired by the owner of that shop, which used to be on Crossley Street in Halifax town centre.

"He did some fantastic stuff,” said Rik. “And he was always so kind and friendly.”

