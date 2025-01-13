Shops closing: 'Fabulous' Calderdale gift boutique shutting down after 18 years
Marshall and Marshall, on Bradford Road in Brighouse, is shutting down.
There is no closing date yet but it will shut by March.
"Our fabulous shop will soon be closing down after 18 years,” posted the shop’s team on social media.
"We have been so touched at the number of customers that have popped in to wish us well and tell us how much the shop will be missed and has been their ‘go to’ for gifts.
"We are pleased to be leaving on a positive note, the reason being that Brigitte’s children and grandchildren live in far flung places and she wants to spend time visiting them.
"We don’t have an exact closing date yet but it will be at the end of February or before. We will keep you updated.”
