Shops closing: 'Fabulous' Calderdale gift boutique shutting down after 18 years

By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Jan 2025, 16:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Calderdale gift shop which opened 18 years ago is closing.

Marshall and Marshall, on Bradford Road in Brighouse, is shutting down.

There is no closing date yet but it will shut by March.

"Our fabulous shop will soon be closing down after 18 years,” posted the shop’s team on social media.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Marshall and Marshall in Brighouse is closingMarshall and Marshall in Brighouse is closing
Marshall and Marshall in Brighouse is closing

"We have been so touched at the number of customers that have popped in to wish us well and tell us how much the shop will be missed and has been their ‘go to’ for gifts.

"We are pleased to be leaving on a positive note, the reason being that Brigitte’s children and grandchildren live in far flung places and she wants to spend time visiting them.

"We don’t have an exact closing date yet but it will be at the end of February or before. We will keep you updated.”

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, you can email us at [email protected].

Related topics:CalderdaleBrighouse
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice