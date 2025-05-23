A well-loved fruit and veg shop in a Calderdale town has gone on the market.

The Veg Shop on Commercial Street in Brighouse is open as usual but has been put up for sale with an asking price of £99,950.

According to its listing on property website Rightmove, the shop has been with the same owners for the last 10 years but they have now decided to “take a well-earned rest”.

The shop has been an established feature of Brighouse town centre for the last 50 years, says the listing, and is a “phenomenally well-trading” business.

“It is only now, after 30 plus years in the fruit and veg industry, that the current owners have decided to take a well-earned rest, leaving a tremendous opportunity for energetic and ambitious new owners to step up and take charge of this thriving and tremendously profitable business,” says the listing.

"The shop sits amongst well-known high-street retailers such as Greggs, Costa Coffee, Hallmark Cards, as well as lots of independently-owned complimenting businesses which attract lots visitors from out of town.

"A small but easily-run sales shop generates a staggering annual turnover of £760,000.

"New owners, adding a supply and delivery service to local pubs, restaurants and hotels, would no doubt reap further rewards. Fruit or veg gift basket delivery is also an untapped market in need of exploiting.”

It adds that the customer count for the last 12 months was over 66,000.”

For more information, contact estate agents Ernest Wilson by calling 0113 4829940.