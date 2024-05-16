Shops in Halifax: Another new indie trader announces new store at Halifax's Piece Hall
Halifax’s Piece Hall has welcomed another new independent trader.
Antiques by Rachel officially opens on Saturday from 10am offering an array of antiques and collectables.
Stock ranges from vintage homeware to retro clocks.
As reported by the Courier, The Piece Hall also recently welcomed a new menswear boutique – Wild at Heart Menswear.
