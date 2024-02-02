Shops in Halifax: Here is when Halifax's new Westgate Quarter with 'new and exciting' shops and restaurants is expected to be finished
O&C Management Services are currently working on Westgate Quarter – a new development with space for 12 new businesses, off Horton Street.
They say there will be office, retail and hospitality space, and are currently searching for “new and exciting” firms to become tenants.
They also say they are aiming for the new development to be ready at the end of this year.
As reported by the Courier, work started on Westgate Quarter in September.
Described as a “high-end shopping and leisure destination”, it will be anchored around Westgate Arcade.
O&C Management has also been behind the recent refurbishment of several premises on Horton Street where Eva Joyce Bridal, Northern Power Garms and The Grayston Unity have moved in.
To enquire about becoming a tenant in the new Westgate Quarter, email [email protected] or call 01422 345525.