News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Shops in Halifax: Here is when Halifax's new Westgate Quarter with 'new and exciting' shops and restaurants is expected to be finished

The team creating a new space which they hope will house a host of new shops and restaurants for Halifax have announced when it should be ready.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 16:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

O&C Management Services are currently working on Westgate Quarter – a new development with space for 12 new businesses, off Horton Street.

They say there will be office, retail and hospitality space, and are currently searching for “new and exciting” firms to become tenants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also say they are aiming for the new development to be ready at the end of this year.

Most Popular
How the new Westgate Arcade could lookHow the new Westgate Arcade could look
How the new Westgate Arcade could look

As reported by the Courier, work started on Westgate Quarter in September.

Described as a “high-end shopping and leisure destination”, it will be anchored around Westgate Arcade.

O&C Management has also been behind the recent refurbishment of several premises on Horton Street where Eva Joyce Bridal, Northern Power Garms and The Grayston Unity have moved in.

To enquire about becoming a tenant in the new Westgate Quarter, email [email protected] or call 01422 345525.

Related topics:Halifax