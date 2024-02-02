Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

O&C Management Services are currently working on Westgate Quarter – a new development with space for 12 new businesses, off Horton Street.

They say there will be office, retail and hospitality space, and are currently searching for “new and exciting” firms to become tenants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also say they are aiming for the new development to be ready at the end of this year.

How the new Westgate Arcade could look

As reported by the Courier, work started on Westgate Quarter in September.

Described as a “high-end shopping and leisure destination”, it will be anchored around Westgate Arcade.

O&C Management has also been behind the recent refurbishment of several premises on Horton Street where Eva Joyce Bridal, Northern Power Garms and The Grayston Unity have moved in.