Shops to buy in West Yorkshire: Building which housed 40-year-old Halifax town centre business Cycle Gear goes up for sale
What was the premises for Cycle Gear at 68 Horton Street is on the market for £350,00.
The Courier reported in June how the bike store, which had been trading since 1984, has shut.
The team said at the time it had been a “difficult decision” and thanked customers for their support.
"It has been an honour to serve the cycling community of Halifax since we first opened our New Road shop in 1984, and we're all incredibly thankful for the memories we've shared and the community we've built together,” they said.
According to the property’s listing on Rightmove, the two-storey building features a beautiful vintage arched window on the first floor and “character features including exposed red brick walls and original wooden flooring”.
For more information about the premises, contact estate agents Walker Singleton on 01422 430026.