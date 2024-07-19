Sol PV Group Ltd winners of Solar Installer and Contractor of the Year Yorkshire and Humberside 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The winners of Solar Installer and Contractor of the year 2024 were recognised at the Yorkshire and Humberside Energy Efficiency Awards. Sol PV Group have won this award five years in a row and are now unstoppable! The awards celebrates companies demonstrating exceptional work in the installation of photovoltaic solar panels across domestic, commercial and industrial settings.

Since the founding of Sol PV Group in 2014, we have been through the solar coaster to say the least. The removal of government schemes made things extremely difficult for many solar PV companies. Sadly, a lot of those companies didn't make it through the difficult days, however Sol PV Group did manage to make it through the challenging times and came out of the other side more resilient than ever. From a small 2-person team, and several loyal subcontractors in 2015, Sol PV Group have grown year on year and now employ 60 full time staff members, our growth since 2018 has been absurd and continuing an upwards orbit.

Sol PV Group are the experts in renewable energy, commercial solar panel installations and maintenance, specialising in system sizes from 20kWp to 5MWp. We have a proven track record in the delivery of high quality solar photovoltaic systems, and installations across a wide-ranging commercial marketplace. Specialising in all aspects of PV installation from Roof Top PV Systems, Ground mount (Currently up to 5MWp) and Car Ports/Canopy systems.

Our experience in delivering high quality projects from initial Design, through our in-house PV Design team, to full supply and installation services, Sol PV Group are quickly becoming the UK’s leading EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Provider for PV systems at commercial level.

Sol PV Group smiling the way through another win

Sol PV Groups Management team have decades of experience, with our expert team of project managers, designers, and surveyors working alongside our certified installation teams to make sure we provide a high-quality and safe service no matter the size of business/client or Project.

Sol PV Group is the UK’s foremost supplier and installer of solar photovoltaic systems, renowned for its expertise in SolarEdge technology and commitment to renewable energy innovation. With a portfolio of successful projects across the UK, Sol PV Group leads the way in delivering efficient, reliable, and sustainable solar solutions.

Our Services at Sol PV Group can provide the full design and delivery of all PV projects, be that rooftop, ground mount and more currently car ports and canopies, including EV charging solutions and behind the meter battery storage projects. Our In-house design and project management team can develop and deliver a full turnkey PV project from initial concept through to full design, supply and installation services and post project full O&M (Operation & Maintenance) Services. Our O&M Service and post installation remote monitoring system is market leading and built onto every project and system we install.

Sol PV Group have also recently received an award from EUPD Research Sustainable Management GmbH for the Top Brand EPC 2024. This award was given to Brett Reynolds in Munich by CEO Markus A. W. Hoehner.

Brett Reynolds proudly receiving the award at Intersolar 2024

EUPD Research has announced the recipients of the "Top Brand PV - EPC" awards for 2024. These awards recognize the leading EPC and project developers in the solar industry, particularly those making significant contributions to the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) as well as utility-scale markets. The awards highlight companies that excel in execution and innovation, distinguishing them in a competitive marketplace​.