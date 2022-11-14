The roof of Sheard Packaging in Greetland

Founded in 1860, Sheard Packaging has been a family-owned business for five generations, becoming one of the largest corrugated plants in the UK.

Their site covers a total of 37,000 sqm, with almost half of this being made up of manufacturing and warehouse space.

Sowerby Bridge based Sol PV Group Ltd have installed a solar panel system on the roof of their headquarters.

The roof of Sheard Packaging in Greetland

The project consists of 1.43MWp, which is 2620 PV modules installed, with another 311 panels to be installed following further roofing upgrades.

The system will produce approximately 1.10GWh of free electricity per annum with annual savings approximately £640,000 at today’s electricity prices.

Sheard’s will also see carbon savings in the region of 256.1 tonnes of CO2 saved per annum, the equivalent of planting 11,762 trees each year.

This will contribute towards Sheard Packaging’s commitment to achieving net zero targets while helping to meet their carbon reduction targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Waite, Sol PV Group founder and managing director, said: “Sheard Packaging are very close to us in Halifax, and I have known the owners for a long time. For them to put their trust in me and our team at SPVG to deliver this project really means a lot.”

Lee Shackleton, managing director at Sheard Packaging, said: “We have spoken with Sol PV Group on a number of occasions regarding Solar PV and awarded them the contract in early 2022.