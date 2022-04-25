Solicitor marks three decades at Halifax Legal Practice

After studying at Manchester University and the College of Law in Chester, Maureen qualified as a Solicitor in 1989, specialising in litigation and employment law.

Following short spells at legal practices in Manchester and Leeds, Maureen joined the Litigation department at Wilkinson Woodward in April 1992.

In 2007 Maureen achieved her notarial qualification from Cambridge University, making her one of just a handful of Notary Publics in Calderdale.

Maureen Cawthorn. Picture: Roger Moody

Over the past fifteen years she has built up a busy and highly regarded Notary practice, working with both private and corporate clients from Calderdale, Kirklees and further afield.

Towards the end of 2007 Maureen became the firm’s Managing Partner, guiding the independent legal practice through a period of significant growth and evolution. In the past decade, Mrs Cawthorn has overseen two mergers; the first, in 2012, with Huddersfield legal practice Norcliffe and Co and the second, in 2013, with Bearders Solicitors of Brighouse.

Today Maureen divides her time between her management responsibilities and a substantial caseload of notary, employment and litigation work. Maureen is a member of the Employment Lawyers Association and the Notary Society.