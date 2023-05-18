The giant mural for Mental Health Awareness Week

Tragically, an average of 687 skilled trade workers died by suicide each year between 2019-2021, according to the latest government data. This equates to 13 a week, or almost two a day, on average.

J&C Joel, who manufacture stage and theatre drapes, were commissioned to stitch together 687 high-vis vests, symbolising each of these individuals, creating one 12-metre-tall garment.

The mural has been created for Mental Health Awareness Week (15th-21st May) by Jaywing, IronmongeryDirect and ElectricalDirect to highlight the scale of the issue.

The banner is being displayed at the Galliford Try construction site on Goslett Yard, just off Charing Cross London, in the West End.

In 2021, tradespeople accounted for 15 per cent of suicides across all industries, more than any other occupation.

Emma Mamo, Head of Workspace Wellbeing at Mind, said: “In male-dominated industries such as construction, employees are often less willing and able to open up about their mental health and ask for support. But mental health problems often become worse if left untreated, and the consequences can be fatal.

“We urge employers to create cultures where employees can speak openly and honestly about their mental health.”

How the finished mural looks

After finding that 84 per cent of tradespeople don’t feel comfortable talking about their mental health, IronmongeryDirect and ElectricalDirect spoke to tradespeople who were willing to share their stories, with the aim of encouraging others to do the same.

Rebecca Bishop, co-founder at Elite Building, talked about her experiences, saying: “I experience burnout regularly, but it started getting serious in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. I remember asking my husband if it was possible to die from stress as I was genuinely concerned.

“I have often tried to survive it and make it to the other side. Sometimes I share vulnerably on social media about mental health, but I also put pressure on myself to always keep it together – which is ridiculous, because I am human and this is not possible.

“Tradespeople need to understand that they are never alone. Things don’t have to stay the way they are. We just need some brave people to step up and be vulnerable and share, which then might encourage others to share as well.”

Oliver Marns, UK Sales Director at J&C Joel said: “We were incredibly humbled when we were approached to turn Jaywing, IronmongeryDirect and ElectricalDirect’s ambitious and striking call to action around suicide in the construction industry into a reality.

“We immediately understood the importance of the project as it represents a cause close to the hearts of many at J&C Joel. The Joel’s team worked tirelessly to ensure the piece closely resembled a hi-viz vest whilst at the same time being safe and durable to hang outdoors.

“We’re incredibly proud to have been involved in this significant project and we hope it encourages people to talk more openly about their mental health.”

For more information about the stunt, visit: https://www.ironmongerydirect.co.uk/blog/putting-mental-health-in-high-visibility.