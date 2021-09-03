Sowerby Bridge rail firm secures Belgian supply contract

Andrew Knight, Rosehill Rail Export Manager.

Through its local partner, Vatis bvba, the contract will see Rosehill Rail’s unique rubber crossing systems for vehicles and pedestrians installed throughout Belgium.

Andrew Knight, Rosehill Rail Export Manager, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this contract in a region which has been supplied by one of our competitors for many years. Our team have worked closely with Infrabel to secure this agreement and we’re in the process of securing more contacts around the world.”

Rosehill Rail has over 30 years’ experience in polyurethane and rubber technology and has amassed a wealth of knowledge during their long history in the rail industry. Working with a range of global rail infrastructure companies on a wide variety of projects, Rosehill Rail provide crossing solutions tailored to any requirement.

"Rosehill Rail’s solid rubber rail crossing panels are tough, durable, and engineered for long-term use.