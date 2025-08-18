Sowerby Bridge restaurant celebrates success at English Curry Awards 2025

By Tom Scargill
Published 18th Aug 2025, 20:00 BST
Kiplings won the Team of the Year award at the 2025 English Curry Awardsplaceholder image
Kiplings won the Team of the Year award at the 2025 English Curry Awards
A Sowerby Bridge restaurant has added to its haul of accolades at this year’s English Curry Awards.

Kiplings was named Team of the Year at the 14th English Curry Awards ceremony at Eastside Rooms in Birmingham.

It is the latest in a long line of awards for the restaurant, whose recent achievements include three accolades at this year’s Yorkshire and North East Curry Awards, Curry Restaurant of the Year for Yorkshire and The Humber at last year’s English Curry Awards and Critic’s Choice Indian Restaurant of the Year at the 2023 English Curry Awards.

Owner Mohammed Rafiq said: “This means more than a trophy hanging on a wall – it’s a testament to what unity, dedication, and love for your craft can achieve.

"From front-of-house to back-of-house, our team’s synergy is our strength.”

