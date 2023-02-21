News you can trust since 1853
Sowerby Bridge restaurant named as finalist at Federation of Small Businesses Awards

A Sowerby Bridge restaurant has been named as a finalist in the Family Business of the Year category at the Federation of Small Businesses Awards.

By Tom Scargill
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 9:09am
Mexi Bean
Mexi Bean

The FSB awards celebrate the achievements and contributions of small businesses and the self-employed across the UK and are the largest event of their kind in the UK small business calendar.

Shawana Farshiya, operations manager at Mexi Bean, based on Wharf Street, said: “We would like to thank the FSB for choosing us as a finalist for this amazing award and giving us the chance to represent the success of businesses in the future.

"The founders’ children are an active role in the success of this family business, with the eldest training to be a chef.

Some of the food on offer at Mexi Bean
"We are delighted to help put Sowerby Bridge on the map, and we will continue to serve our customers across our Mexi Bean Express sites with plenty of smiles and delicious mexi-food as always.”

The regional final for Yorkshire and The Humber will be held on February 24 at The Queens Hotel in Leeds and will see finalists battle it out to win across 12 categories including

business and product innovation, family business of the year, diversity and inclusion award and start up business of the year.

Finalists were shortlisted by an independent panel of judges with widespread industry experience, from record entries.

