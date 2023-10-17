News you can trust since 1853
Sowerby Bridge restaurant wins three industry awards

A restaurant in Sowerby Bridge has won three industry awards in the last six weeks.
By Tom Scargill
Published 17th Oct 2023, 19:00 BST
Kipling's have been named Best Indian Establishment in the North and Best Indian Establishment Overall at the 2023 Food Awards England.

That came after the restaurant won the Critics Choice Indian Restaurant of the Year at the English Curry Awards 2023.

Mohammed Rafiq, from Kipling's, said: "To win three major awards in the space of six weeks is an amazing feat for any restaurant large or small.

Staff from Kipling's after winning one of three awards in the last six weeks

"We are a small, family oriented restaurant that offers the finest personalised Indian and Pakistani dishes to suit our amazing customers.

"I want to thank my hard-working team for the effort and determination they give every day, and also our amazing customers. Without them, we are nothing, so a big thank you to them."

