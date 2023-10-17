A restaurant in Sowerby Bridge has won three industry awards in the last six weeks.

Kipling's have been named Best Indian Establishment in the North and Best Indian Establishment Overall at the 2023 Food Awards England.

That came after the restaurant won the Critics Choice Indian Restaurant of the Year at the English Curry Awards 2023.

Mohammed Rafiq, from Kipling's, said: "To win three major awards in the space of six weeks is an amazing feat for any restaurant large or small.

Staff from Kipling's after winning one of three awards in the last six weeks

"We are a small, family oriented restaurant that offers the finest personalised Indian and Pakistani dishes to suit our amazing customers.