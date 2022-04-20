Sowerby Bridge salon celebrates being named Hair Salon of the Year

KLM Hair @ 43 on Wharf Street was named Hair Salon of the Year in West Yorkshire and the region at the English Hair & Beauty Awards 2022.

Kimberley Morley began KLM Hair @ 43 back in July 2014.

"I had the amazing opportunity of taking on the Salon off the previous owner who I had worked for for seven years," Kimberley said.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kimberley Morley (left) and Rachel Horne

"It was a massive scary step at the age of 24 but every year has gone from strength to strength and I have no regrets, my business is my everything."

Around three years ago Kimberley was approached by Rachel Horne about the possibility of doing nails in the salon and little did they know then a strong friendship would form.

Kimberley added: "Rachel is now a fully qualified hairdresser and works along side me in the salon. The best team friend I’ve ever had.

"She has helped me through the roughest year of my life, I honestly couldn’t thank her enough if I tried."

The salon was entered into the English Hair & Beauty Awards 2022 in the Hair Salon of the Year category.

Kimberley said: "Little did I know we would be walking away the winners of West Yorkshire hair salon of the year 2022, but then the night got better we also walked away the regional winners of hair salon of the year 2022.

"I really wasn’t expecting this award, so I would just like to thank everyone for there continued support.

"It means the world to me."

The English Hair & Beauty Awards showcased make-up artists, nail technicians, aesthetic clinics, hair and beauty teams and colour specialists amongst others that deserve their place amongst the top, due to their passion for the hair and beauty industry and dedication to excellence.

A spokesperson for The English Hair & Beauty Awards, said: “The hair and beauty sector plays a vital role in the country’s economy and enhances the local community by employing hundreds of staff.

“The Awards showcased those who promote excellence, set the trends and turn any dream look into reality. These specialists inspire others when it comes to the big and competitive world of beauty.”