Spooktacular International Market returns to Halifax

From Thursday 28 to Sunday 31 October, Market Place Europe, in partnership with Calderdale Council’s Markets Service, is bringing a selection of global traders to the streets of Halifax.

Visitors can enjoy a frightening amount of choice, from the famous and authentic flavours of Greece with souvlaki and gyros, to fresh French crepes and galettes with a range of tasty toppings such as fruit, chocolate, and other sweet and savoury goodies.

Other devilishly good options will include Thai, Chinese and much more, and for those wanting to take the flavours of the world home with them there will be an excellent selection of fresh foods including cheeses, olives, salami, breads, cakes, as well as a few Halloween-themed treats.

It’s not all about food though as Market Place will be bringing a fantastic range of crafts and gifts from around the world, with fashion and accessories including knitwear, silks, leathers and faux furs; amber jewellery sourced from the Baltic Sea and Fairtrade Thuya wooden carvings.

Market Place Operations Manager, Andy Pidgen is excited about Market Place coming back to Halifax this year, he said: "Halifax is a beautiful and historic town which offers great character to all who visit. The International Market will be an additional asset, as traders from across Europe will be bringing elements of their diverse cultures to the town centre and offering shoppers something different. With so much choice, there’s bound to be something for everyone to enjoy at this family friendly event!”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “The International Market is always a popular event and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to welcome Market Place back to Halifax this year.

“As the market is visiting over Halloween weekend, traders will be getting into the spirit with some terrifyingly tasty treats on offer. There’ll also be unique crafts and great gift ideas in time for Christmas.

“The market will be in the heart of the town centre, with stalls around the Corn Market, Russell Street and Southgate area, so visitors can make a day of it and enjoy the many other shops and attractions in Halifax.”