One of Halifax’s theatres is shutting.

Square Chapel Arts Centre is closing and cancelling all future events.

Square Chapel CIC, which runs the venue, said it is closing “whilst we work with professional services to discuss the future of the venue”.

It has added: “This means that unfortunately all future events have been cancelled until a decision is taken about the future of the venue.

The Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax

"Any ticket holder will be refunded automatically onto the card they used to purchase.

"We will also be in contact directly with anyone who has live business with the arts centre including creditors and debtors to advise further.

"As the outcome of the professional advice is received, we will update on the website and social media as soon as we know.”

The Courier revealed in September that Square Chapel Arts Centre had admitted there were “a number of artists” who have not been paid following performances at the venue.

A spokesperson also revealed Arts Council England at one stage froze payments to the theatre because of its concerns.

But the spokesperson said then that the Square Chapel had been working with a specialist team who had redeveloped its business plan and “found there to be an opportunity for Square Chapel to trade out of its position and remain solvent”.

"We have had a huge restructure ourselves and feel confidence once this is all resolved that we’ll be back on track financially,” said the spokesperson at the time.

Square Chapel went into administration in March 2020 but was taken over by Arts At The Mill CIC later that year and Square Chapel CIC was formed – a non-profit organisation.

Arts At The Mill CIC (also a non-profit organisation) is the umbrella for Wigan organisations The Old Courts, Wigan Pier and The Royal Court Theatre.