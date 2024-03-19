Stainland beauty salon owner "absolutely thrilled" to be shortlisted at UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024
Taylor Made Beauty, in Stainland, is owned by Emma Taylor, who won the Best Beauty Therapist award in 2022 and has now been shortlisted for the Best New Salon award.
Emma opened the business in September 2023 having worked in the beauty industry for 14 years in local spas and salons.
She started her solo career in 2019 as a mobile beauty therapist just before Covid, and then with the help of family and friends, renovated an old office space into her wellness salon.
She said: “It’s not always been easy and I have had my fair few set backs, however with the right people around me I have managed to grow.
"I’m absolutely thrilled to be selected again as a finalist.
"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my amazing family, friends and clients who have been loyal and fully supported me throughout my beauty journey.”