Storm Bert: Calderdale pub re-opens after suffering flood damage to cellar

By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Nov 2024, 10:30 BST
A Calderdale pub has re-opened after suffering flood damage during Storm Bert.

The Stubbing Wharf in Hebden Bridge had to close on Saturday lunchtime after the cellar was flooded and owner Amy Ingram, who only took over the business a few months ago, says it had to re-open now or face possible closure.

She said: “We have opened back up but we were only able to open as a bottle bar and to serve food.

"We have no idea as to when our draught lines and cellar equipment will all be replaced.

"We had no choice other than to open or it would end up ruining our business and all our hard work put in to start with would be ruined due to no trade and even more loss of earnings.”

