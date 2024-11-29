Storm Bert: Calderdale pub re-opens after suffering flood damage to cellar

Stubbing Wharf

A Calderdale pub has re-opened after suffering flood damage during Storm Bert.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stubbing Wharf in Hebden Bridge had to close on Saturday lunchtime after the cellar was flooded and owner Amy Ingram, who only took over the business a few months ago, says it had to re-open now or face possible closure.

She said: “We have opened back up but we were only able to open as a bottle bar and to serve food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have no idea as to when our draught lines and cellar equipment will all be replaced.

"We had no choice other than to open or it would end up ruining our business and all our hard work put in to start with would be ruined due to no trade and even more loss of earnings.”