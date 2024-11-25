Storm Bert flooding: Owners of Hebden Bridge pub hoping to open again soon after being forced to close due flood damage

The Stubbing Wharf pub

The owners of a Hebden Bridge pub aren't sure when it will be able to re-open after it suffered damage in the weekend's flooding.

The Calder Valley was hit by another bout of floods after heavy rain and melted snow from Storm Bert saw towns and villages affected.

Amy Ingram, from the Stubbing Wharf, said: "The flooding has affected us very badly, we have lost so much takings by having to be closed from 1pm Saturday dinner time.

"We took over the pub at the end of July so we have only been in the pub for a few months, so we did not expect this so soon."

Amy previously worked at the pub when it was affected by flooding twice.

"We are really not sure yet as to when we will be able to get back open," she added.

"We are hoping very soon due to us needing to have the trade.

"We are losing too much money by being closed and it's the build up to Christmas now, which is one of our busiest times.

"We are hoping our insurance will pay out and our equipment will be replaced as soon as possible."

Barbary's in Mytholmroyd had to close at 4.30pm on Friday, six hours earlier than planned.

"We had to take the bar apart by emptying all fridges and our cellar too, to prevent damage," said Amber Hanson, from the bar.

"We also had to shut on the Sunday due to uplifting stock and furnishings.

"We weren’t flooded luckily. But the river level was increasing fast enough for us to panic."

Amber feels there should be a plan in place that stops businesses losing out on their usual take that day.

"Closing is expensive and having to put your business back together the next day costs too," she said.

"There should be a Go Fund Me or a charity that can help businesses out in terms of flood barriers, sand bags etc."

Lisa Thwaites, owner of the Blue Teapot in Mytholmroyd, said: "The water came up outside but didn't actually come in the building.

"It was all surface water.

"We did clear out completely, we put our flood plan in place, but luckily they managed to sort the main road out and clear the water that had accumulated."

The cafe, which was badly flooded in 2020, closed early on Saturday and remained closed on Sunday in order to put everything back again and be ready to reopen.

"The problem we had was with cars, four by fours, flying through the water and making it lap onto the front of all the businesses," Lisa said.

"I think some did get some water inside, but not because of the flood water but because of plonker drivers.

"There was a lot of it, our poor flood warden got absolutely drenched from head to foot because we were trying to slow down the vehicles coming through that thought it was funny to drive through."