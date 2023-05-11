Stylish new bar and restaurant opens in Sowerby Bridge with 'Coco Pops' and 'Tangfastic' cocktails

Artemis, at the canal basin off Wharf Street, started welcoming people last Friday but is having an official launch party this Friday (May 12).

The food it offers range from tapas to roasts.

And the new bar’s signature cocktails have some intriguing names, including the “Cocopops Mocha Ya Ya” and the “Tangfastic Tropical Margarita”, as well as “Kinder Egg and Soldiers” and “Jammie Dodger” shots.

The swanky new bar has opened in Sowerby Bridge

Artemis has posted on social media: “This Friday we will be 'officially' opening with our launch party event.

"Come down to sample our cocktails, food and enjoy a full DJ set until 1am.

