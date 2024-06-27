Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new bespoke tailor has opened in Halifax – and they’ve already had a very well-known customer.

DR Bespoke offers made-to-measure suiting from its new premises in the K Mill Courtyard at Dean Clough.

And among those who are fans is none other than former Leeds United and Huddersfield Town football manager Neil Warnock.

He popped into the site earlier this month before the store officially opened its doors.

Former football manager Neil Warnock was among the first customers at DR Bespoke

DR Bespoke posted: “It was great to welcome Neil Warnock to our new shop at Dean Clough.

"We had a walk around the site, and Neil shared with a fellow worker on site how he scored his first-ever goal for Chesterfield against Halifax Town in 1968. What a man!”

The tailor is also the proud sponsor of young Halifax snooker starlet Stan Moody.

For more information visit https://drbespoke.com/ or search for the store on Facebook.