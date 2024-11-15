Suma Welcomes Creation of New Mutuals and Co-operative Business Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Suma Wholefoods, one of the UK’s largest worker-owned co-operatives, has warmly welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ announcement of a new Mutuals and Co-operative Business Council. This historic move, revealed during her Mansion House address, marks a significant step forward in recognising the vital role of co-operatives and mutuals in building a fairer, more inclusive economy.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Council aims to foster collaboration between the government and the co-operative sector, providing technical expertise and innovative solutions for embedding mutual ownership and control into the UK economy. Co-operatives UK, the sector’s apex body, hailed the announcement as a commitment to sustainable growth and a crucial step towards doubling the size of the co-operative economy.

Adam Cole, Chair of Suma’s Board and co-op member, commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re celebrating this announcement as a new era for co-operatives!

Suma members in the warehouse.

This is a landmark step, it take us towards a more co-operative future. This Council will boost collaboration between government and our co-operative sector, we share a vision to grow the size of the co-operative, mutual and wider economy. This is a major win for us, a positive step for inclusive growth and a fairer economy.”

A Step Forward for the Co-operative SectorThe creation of the Mutuals and Co-operative Business Council represents a significant opportunity for co-operatives to influence policy and demonstrate the effectiveness of the co-operative model in tackling some of the UK’s biggest challenges. The Council will also draw on global insights and best practices to create a supportive business environment for mutuals and co-operatives.

Co-operatives UK, alongside major players such as the Co-op Group, will use this platform to advance its Co-operative Growth Strategy, set to launch in January. The strategy will highlight opportunities to grow the sector’s impact and reinforce the benefits of co-operatives in promoting fairness, resilience, and sustainability.

Ross Hodgson, Company Secretary and Suma Member, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited to see the government take such a major step forward for co-operatives, we think that worker-coops can, and should be, a big part of the pledge to double the size of the cooperative sector. Workers are an integral part of what the government has said it is there to support, and there is no better way to do that, than by giving workers more control over their work. We look forward to seeing how the council progresses this work, and the steps they can take to improve the landscape for worker coops in the UK.”

About Suma Wholefoods

Based in Elland, West Yorkshire, Suma Wholefoods is a pioneering worker-owned co-operative and the UK’s largest independent supplier of vegetarian, organic, and sustainable products. Established in 1977, Suma operates under a non-hierarchical model where every member has an equal say in the running of the business. Its dedication to ethical trading and sustainable practices has made it a trusted name among consumers and retailers alike.