One of the councillors for the village says the supermarket is hoping to create a store where Horsfall’s Mill used to be, off Saddleworth Road.

Councillor Paul Bellenger says he understands a planning application will be submitted next month.

There had been proposal to build more 62 new apartments for over-50s at the site but now it could be a Lidl.

Lidl want to open a new store in Calderdale

He wants to hear residents’ views on the project so he can represent them as the bid makes it way through the planning process.

"I think there are pros and cons,” he said. “It will bring jobs and be an improvement for the economy of West Vale.

"It will also help people shop more cheaply.

"But it could have an impact on the Tesco and Co-op and cause some congestion as well.”

