Supermarket wars: Cheeky Lidl staff 'believe everyone deserves a taste' as they hand out baked goods RIGHT OUTSIDE new Calderdale Aldi

By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Jul 2025, 15:50 BST
Audacious staff from one supermarket giant have been touting for customers right outside another Calderdale super store.

Workers from Lidl have been reportedly handing out free cookies outside the new Aldi in Brighouse.

The Aldi, on the site where Wilko used to be, only opened last month.

When asked about the cheeky marketing technique, a spokesperson for Lidl said: “We’re proud to be the UK’s number one in-store bakery – with over 223 croissants flying off our shelves every minute last year – and we believe everyone deserves a taste.

Lidl's mobile bakery van parked in a different location to Brighouseplaceholder image
Lidl's mobile bakery van parked in a different location to Brighouse

"That’s why we created our bakery van: to bring our award-winning bakes to people wherever they are.

"Whether in-store, leaving Glastonbury, outside Aldi in Brighouse or Lidl fans on the move, we’re committed to delivering top-quality bakes at unbeatable prices, making the number one bakery accessible to everyone, everywhere.”

Aldi have been approached for a comment.

Brighouse’s Wilko shut in October 2023 and work started in April last year to start building the new Aldi.

