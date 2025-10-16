Supermarket with branches in Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Leicester set to open in Halifax B&M building

A new business is opening up in a sizeable town centre building.

Signs have been seen going up today at the premises on Horton Street which used to be home to B&M.

They are for Umrah Supermarket – a firm which is also understood to have branches in Dewsbury, Huddersfield and Leicester.

When the Dewsbury branch opened earlier this year, Umrah Supermarket said it would be offering “a fresh bakery and butchers as well as a wide range of fruit and vegetables, nuts and spices” catering for “all local and international food tastes”.

The B&M store at Horton Street closed in June and reopened at its new home on Market Street in what used to be Tesco Express.

Unit 1 Horton Street, where the Mumrah Supermarket signs are going up, became available to rent in March.

According to the listing on property website Rightmove at the time, it is a 10,000 square foot premises with access to 112 car parking spaces.