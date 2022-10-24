‘Barley Bear’ travelled all the way to Halifax from Dorset to start his UK Tour following the launch of a new range of plush teddy bears by International Cards and Gifts Ltd.

Cardelium Ltd, has been an official stockist of the popular ‘Barley Bear’ greeting card range for the last four years, and was one of the first retailers in the UK to take delivery of the new cuddly bears.

“It’s nice when something new and vibrant comes to the market.” said Anthea Orchard, owner and Director of Cardelium, a local. business which specialises in balloons, cards and gifts both in store and online.

Customers and people who passed by Cardelium in Ovenden on Saturday had a surprise when they were greeted outside the store by a life size cuddly bear

“Customers get bored seeing the same things on the shelf all the time. They want new and exciting products, which these definitely are!

“The range has 10 exciting designs to choose from, along with a choice of gift tags to personalise the bear to create an amazing gift for a loved one. There are even special editions that will make the perfect Christmas present.”

Director of IC&G, Simon Wagstaf said “Barley Bear has been a big, long term investment for us, so it’s nice to see him finally in action with our network of retailers. The new range of plush bears has been well received by them, and their customers and we hope to be able to widen our range of Barley Bear gifts in the future.”

