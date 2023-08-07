News you can trust since 1853
Swan Tavern: New Calderdale village pub with heated beer garden opens this week after £740k investment

An opening date has been announced for a new Calderdale village pub.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The Swan Tavern is opening on Oldham Road in Ripponden, where The Riverside Fox used to be, this Thursday (August 10) from 6pm.

As reported by the Courier, a £740k reinvention has been carried out to open the pub.

It is spread across two floors and, as well as a games room with pool and darts, it will feature a heated beer garden, a function room and multiple screens to show sports matches.

The Swan Tavern opens in Ripponden on ThursdayThe Swan Tavern opens in Ripponden on Thursday
Guests will be able to enjoy 10 draught lagers and ales, four cask hand pulls, creative cocktails, an expansive selection of world wines and spirits, hand-stretched pizzas, sharers and small plates.

The opening will create 20 new jobs.

The pub is owned by Concept Taverns and is the firm’s 12thYorkshire venue.

Managing director of Concept Taverns, Victoria Hatton, said: “We’re looking forward to becoming a key part of the community.”