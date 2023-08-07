The Swan Tavern is opening on Oldham Road in Ripponden, where The Riverside Fox used to be, this Thursday (August 10) from 6pm.

As reported by the Courier, a £740k reinvention has been carried out to open the pub.

It is spread across two floors and, as well as a games room with pool and darts, it will feature a heated beer garden, a function room and multiple screens to show sports matches.

The Swan Tavern opens in Ripponden on Thursday

Guests will be able to enjoy 10 draught lagers and ales, four cask hand pulls, creative cocktails, an expansive selection of world wines and spirits, hand-stretched pizzas, sharers and small plates.

The opening will create 20 new jobs.

The pub is owned by Concept Taverns and is the firm’s 12thYorkshire venue.