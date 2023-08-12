News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
The Swan Tavern has opened in RippondenThe Swan Tavern has opened in Ripponden
The Swan Tavern has opened in Ripponden

Swan Tavern: See inside and photos from opening night of new Calderdale village pub with pool table and heated beer garden

A swanky new pub has opened its doors in a Calderdale village.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST

The Swan Tavern is on Oldham Road in Ripponden and had its opening night on Thursday (August 10).

Concept Taverns has invested £740k into what used to be The Riverside Fox to create a stylish new venue.

Spread across two floors, it includes a games room with pool and darts, a heated beer garden, a function room and multiple screens to show sports matches.

These photos include some giving a peek inside the new pub and others from people enjoying the opening night.

Enjoying the opening night

1. Swan Tavern: See inside and photos from opening night of new Calderdale village pub with pool table and heated beer garden

Enjoying the opening night Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Enjoying opening night

2. Swan Tavern: See inside and photos from opening night of new Calderdale village pub with pool table and heated beer garden

Enjoying opening night Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Enjoying opening night

3. Swan Tavern: See inside and photos from opening night of new Calderdale village pub with pool table and heated beer garden

Enjoying opening night Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Enjoying opening night

4. Swan Tavern: See inside and photos from opening night of new Calderdale village pub with pool table and heated beer garden

Enjoying opening night Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Calderdale