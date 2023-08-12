Swan Tavern: See inside and photos from opening night of new Calderdale village pub with pool table and heated beer garden
A swanky new pub has opened its doors in a Calderdale village.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST
The Swan Tavern is on Oldham Road in Ripponden and had its opening night on Thursday (August 10).
Concept Taverns has invested £740k into what used to be The Riverside Fox to create a stylish new venue.
Spread across two floors, it includes a games room with pool and darts, a heated beer garden, a function room and multiple screens to show sports matches.
These photos include some giving a peek inside the new pub and others from people enjoying the opening night.
