A swanky new pub has opened its doors in a Calderdale village.

The Swan Tavern is on Oldham Road in Ripponden and had its opening night on Thursday (August 10).

Concept Taverns has invested £740k into what used to be The Riverside Fox to create a stylish new venue.

Spread across two floors, it includes a games room with pool and darts, a heated beer garden, a function room and multiple screens to show sports matches.

These photos include some giving a peek inside the new pub and others from people enjoying the opening night.

