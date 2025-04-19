Sweet success for Kirsty's Cheesecakes, Bakes, Sweets & Treats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a sweet victory that takes the cake, Kirsty's Cheesecakes, Bakes, Sweets & Treats has risen to the occasion, earning the prestigious title of "Bakery of the Year 2025" for the Halifax / Elland area in Calderdale, courtesy of 365 Awards. This accolade is the icing on the cake for owner Kirsty Webb, whose journey from humble home baker to award-winning entrepreneur is truly the crème de la crème.

Baking Up Success

Kirsty Webb embarked on her baking adventure in 2020, starting with freshly made cheesecakes that quickly became the talk of the town. Balancing a full-time career as a social worker with her burgeoning baking business, Kirsty has whisked together her passion for creative recipes and delectable desserts, all while maintaining a five-star hygiene rating and delivering five-star quality. Her commitment to excellence has been the cherry on top of her flourishing enterprise.

Reflecting on her journey, Kirsty shared, "I have worked hard since 2020 to slowly grow my business as a home baker. I started by making fresh cheesecakes and have slowly expanded to meet demand. I work full-time as a social worker with vulnerable adults, so when I am able to pour my passion into the creative recipes, flavours, and desserts, I thoroughly enjoy it, and it makes my heart smile with the success that I have created myself. I pride myself on five-star hygiene and five-star quality."

Congratulations Kirsty's Cheesecakes, Bakes, Sweets & Treats

A Digital Delight

In a move that's sure to sugarcoat the customer experience, Kirsty's Cheesecakes, Bakes, Sweets and Treats recently launched a brand-new website kirstyscheesecakes.co.uk. This online platform allows dessert enthusiasts to explore a menu brimming with indulgent treats, from classic cheesecakes to innovative bakes and sweet confections. The website showcases Kirsty's dedication to quality and her flair for flavour, making it easier than ever for customers to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Whisking Up Wonders

To keep up with the rising demand, Kirsty invested in a purpose-built kitchen, ensuring that each creation is crafted with precision and love. This dedicated space not only enhances production efficiency but also reflects Kirsty's unwavering commitment to delivering delicious baked goods to her loyal clientele.

Bakery of the Year 2025 at 365 Awards

A Sweet Seal of Approval

The 365 Business Awards judging panel was thoroughly impressed, awarding Kirsty's Cheesecakes, Bakes and Sweet Treats a score exceeding 95%. A mystery shopper experience and taste test left the judges craving more, cementing Kirsty's reputation as a baker who truly knows how to rise to the occasion.

A Mission Beyond Baking

Kirsty's dedication for spreading joy extends beyond the kitchen. Her year-in, year-out commitment to charities, donations, and worthy causes has endeared her to the community. Votes from happy customers, supportive relatives, and her partner, along with an abundance of glowing online reviews, are a testament to the positive impact she's made. Kirsty's philosophy is simple yet profound: "If I can spread a little bit of happiness or a smile to someone each day - it's been a good day."

A Sweet Future Ahead

As Kirsty's Cheesecakes, Bakes, Sweets & Treats basks in the glow of this well-deserved recognition, the future looks bright. With a blend of passion, dedication, and community spirit, Kirsty continues to bake the world a better place, one delightful dessert at a time.

365 Awards would like to congratulate Kirsty for proving that with the right mix of ingredients, dreams really do come true!

Find out more at:

www.kirstyscheesecakes.co.uk

https://www.facebook.com/kirstyscheesecake

https://www.instagram.com/Kirstys_cheesecakes_