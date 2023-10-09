News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Paul Stray, one of the new owners of Switch in Halifax town centrePaul Stray, one of the new owners of Switch in Halifax town centre
Paul Stray, one of the new owners of Switch in Halifax town centre

Switch: Exclusive first look inside new nightclub opening in Halifax town centre and bringing back iconic Maine Street

A new nightclub is opening this weekend – and it is bringing Maine Street back to Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

The iconic nightspot, which holds a special place in the hearts of many Halifax residents, will be open alongside Switch at what used to be ATIK and Vinyl on Commercial Street.

Switch will open on Friday while Maine Street will return on Saturday.

The nightclub has been bought by Paul Stray, Dave Brown and Darren Ofsarnie.

Paul has worked there before, back when it was Liquid and Maine Street, and knows just how popular it was back then.

Maine Street will look just as it did previously – complete with railings and street lamps.

The idea for the design came from New Orleans, said Paul, where people come from different bars – on the edges of the room – to dance in the “street” – the middle of the room.

And they will be playing the same Maine Street favourites.

"When we speak to people, they say they want Maine Street back,” said Paul.

"I think the town misses Maine Street so we're beginning it back and I just hope people will use it.

"It'll be there for the people of Halifax."

In Switch, there will be state-of-the-art sound and light systems, as well as CO2 jets and confetti canons.

There is also another room – Extra – playing R and B music.

Paul added that he and his partners are hoping to create a community for the club’s customers, with a WhatsApp group they can join to hear first about special nights and offers.

They are also passionate about looking after their customers, and are planning a host of safety measures ranging the from ability to charge mobile phones for free to securing and paying for a taxi home who finds themselves separated from their friends.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

Maine Street is returning to Halifax

1. Switch: Exclusive first look inside new nightclub opening in Halifax town centre and bringing back iconic Maine Street

Maine Street is returning to Halifax Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Switch and Maine Street will open this weekend

2. Switch: Exclusive first look inside new nightclub opening in Halifax town centre and bringing back iconic Maine Street

Switch and Maine Street will open this weekend Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Inside Maine Street

3. Switch: Exclusive first look inside new nightclub opening in Halifax town centre and bringing back iconic Maine Street

Inside Maine Street Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
The new owners have kept all the original features

4. Switch: Exclusive first look inside new nightclub opening in Halifax town centre and bringing back iconic Maine Street

The new owners have kept all the original features Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxATIK