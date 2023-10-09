A new nightclub is opening this weekend – and it is bringing Maine Street back to Halifax.

The iconic nightspot, which holds a special place in the hearts of many Halifax residents, will be open alongside Switch at what used to be ATIK and Vinyl on Commercial Street.

Switch will open on Friday while Maine Street will return on Saturday.

The nightclub has been bought by Paul Stray, Dave Brown and Darren Ofsarnie.

Paul has worked there before, back when it was Liquid and Maine Street, and knows just how popular it was back then.

Maine Street will look just as it did previously – complete with railings and street lamps.

The idea for the design came from New Orleans, said Paul, where people come from different bars – on the edges of the room – to dance in the “street” – the middle of the room.

And they will be playing the same Maine Street favourites.

"When we speak to people, they say they want Maine Street back,” said Paul.

"I think the town misses Maine Street so we're beginning it back and I just hope people will use it.

"It'll be there for the people of Halifax."

In Switch, there will be state-of-the-art sound and light systems, as well as CO2 jets and confetti canons.

There is also another room – Extra – playing R and B music.

Paul added that he and his partners are hoping to create a community for the club’s customers, with a WhatsApp group they can join to hear first about special nights and offers.

They are also passionate about looking after their customers, and are planning a host of safety measures ranging the from ability to charge mobile phones for free to securing and paying for a taxi home who finds themselves separated from their friends.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

1 . Switch: Exclusive first look inside new nightclub opening in Halifax town centre and bringing back iconic Maine Street Maine Street is returning to Halifax Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

2 . Switch: Exclusive first look inside new nightclub opening in Halifax town centre and bringing back iconic Maine Street Switch and Maine Street will open this weekend Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

3 . Switch: Exclusive first look inside new nightclub opening in Halifax town centre and bringing back iconic Maine Street Inside Maine Street Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

4 . Switch: Exclusive first look inside new nightclub opening in Halifax town centre and bringing back iconic Maine Street The new owners have kept all the original features Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales