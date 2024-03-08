Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheets of metal are now in place, boarding up the entrance to Switch on Commercial Street.

The Switch sign has also been removed.

The Courier first contacted the Halifax club’s owner and sister club in Preston in December to ask if the Halifax nightspot had closed but has still not had a response.

Switch in Halifax town centre has had its entrance secured by a security firm

There are signs up at the premises from security firm Clearway Services saying the property has been secured and for people to ‘keep out’.

Switch opened in October, reopening the building which used to be Atik.

As well as the main club including state-of-the-art sound and light systems, CO2 jets and confetti canons, there was a room – Extra – playing R and B music and the return of Halifax favourite Maine Street, complete with its signature railings and street lamps.