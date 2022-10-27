Take a look inside the Halifax pub that has re-opened after a £500,000 refurbishment

Enhancements made to The Old White Beare include the interior being redecorated with new furnishing and fittings.

Externally the pub’s garden area has also been given a new look, with furniture and decking added.

The historic village pub dates back to the 16th century when it was first opened as an inn, quickly becoming a stopping place on the old pack horse route, between Halifax and Bradford.

Its unusual name comes from the pub’s rebuild in 1590, which used timber from the ship ‘The Old White Beare’, a ship which was used in the battles against the Spanish Armada.

General Manager at the Old White Beare Richard Seaman said: “The pub has always been popular due to its character and history, but this refurbishment is going to take the pub to a new level, as we look to the future, whilst paying homage to the pub’s past. It’s great to open the doors once again, and see our guests enjoying our range of delicious food and great drinks at this charming pub.”

The pub hosted its grand launch event on Friday, October 14 where guests were be welcomed back into the pub with canapes and a range of new products to try. On Saturday, October 15, there was a performance from local musician Callum Spencer.

