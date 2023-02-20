Take a look inside the Halifax town centre pub that has had a £195,000 refurbishment

A newly-named Halifax town centre pub is back open after a £195,000 refurbishment.

Brass, formerly Bow Legged With Brass, re-opened on February 10 with a new-look interior.

Paige Carter, from the pub, said: “The aim of the refurb was to modernise the venue and make it more accessible to all.

"We have developed our outdoor area so we now have a beer garden with terrace rather than just a shelter.

"Internally, we have gone with a botanical theme with British racing green being our staple colour.

"The venue has had additional lighting installed including huge globe shaped pendants above the bar which has really brightened the place up.”

New carpets have been fitted throughout the building along with a new mosaic flooring in front of the bar with the new name Brass in.

“We have kept some of the history of Halifax on show within the pictures on the walls but have brought in some more abstract pieces to go with the new theme,” Paige.

“We have had a beautiful flower feature wall installed outside the bathrooms that includes a personalised neon light made up to match our logo which is the perfect background for capturing those social media snaps.

“We have two large projector screens which are perfect for our sports fans and all of our TV’s have been upgraded to a larger size and HD quality with a unique split screen system which allows us to show four programmes on one screen at one time.

“A new menu has been introduced which now includes cocktails and gin and rum flights that are unique to us which allow customers to sample some of the brand new products we have to offer.”

