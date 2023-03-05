Takeaway fans 'gutted' as Calderdale chicken van boss announces he is closing because he has 'lost the love'

The boss of Chicken Boiz, who has been serving grilled and fried chicken from his van in Mytholmroyd for two years, says he has “lost the love” for the business and is shutting.

"Well it wasn’t an easy decision but I have decided to close Chicken Boiz,” he posted.

"It’s been a wild two years and been flipping hard work but I’ve lost complete love for it and no longer want to carry on, retiring on top like a G.”

Chicken Boiz is shutting

"Thanks to all my staff and customers – couldn’t have done it without you. If anyone is interested in buying the business, message me.”

More than 200 customers have posted messages expressing their disapointment.

"I'm actually devastated, banging chicken. Good luck,” said one.

“Seriously the worst news I've had for awhile. The best chicken burgers ever! Can't believe I can't have one for the last time,” said another.