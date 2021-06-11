Taste of Brazil comes to Halifax as Los Pampas steakhouse set to open

Los Pampas Brazilian Steakhouse is set to open

Los Pampas Brazilian Steakhouse is set to open on June 14 and will be the latest restaurant to come to the plaza after the recent addition on Bourbon Street Social

The restaurant will be srving a wide variety of meats from chicken, lamb, pork, sausage and beef.

​Customers will be able sit and enjoy the atmosphere whilst waiters serve their selection of meats to your table.

At the centre of the restaurant will be a Brazilian salad bar with lots of different and diners will be able to return as much as they like.

​In addition to this we have a number of appetizers for people to enjoy.

​Posting of their website the restaurant said: "Having run restaurants for the past 20 years this is the first restaurant to be opened in the UK. With experienced chefs and bartenders you won't be disappointed with your meal.