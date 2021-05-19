Taste of New Orleans comes to Halifax at the Bourbon Street Social

Ben Watson and Joe Wood at Bourbon Street Social, Broad Street Plaza, Halifax.

Bourbon Street Social has opened its doors at the Broad Street Plaza and the bar will bring the mix of a sports, entertainment and food.

The venue has opened at the Broad Street Plaza and manager Ben Watson hopes it will add something different to the Halifax entertainment scene.

“It is a concept that Halifax hasn’t got at the moment. We have a mixture of games like darts and shuffle boards and screens which will be showing live ports," said Ben.

“We had the idea last October but obviously with lockdown restrictions we had to push back the opening,” he said.

Ben from Halifax explained he has been in the hospitality industry since the age of 16 and like many other people during the pandemic decided to branch out and start a new venture.

“It is incredibly exciting that we are now able to open and have customers in for the first time.," added Ben.

"We have seen a number of chains open at the Broad Street Plaza and thought it was an ideal place to open up.

"It is an exciting time for Halifax when you see all the developments in the town centre and improved transport links and we want to be a part of that."

The opening has also seen new jobs created with possible expansion in the future as the country comes out of lockdown.

The bars menu covers all food cravings, from tacos to pizza, burgers to wings and epic loaded fries. All produce is locally sourced.

Those looking for a bit of fun with friends, the venue has smart darts and shuffleboards provide a night of fun and games for those seeking a little friendly competition.

Alternatively customers can kick back and watch the latest sporting events on their multiple television screens.