Team expansion to drive ambitious growth at Calderdale-based company

Elland firm Newsome

The latest industry specialists to join Elland-based Newsome include Chris Flynn, as Sales Manager and Rob Whyte, as Contracts Manager, both joining the Process Temperature Control division; whilst John Askew joins as Contracts Manager for the expanding HVAC & Refrigeration team.

It is hoped the addition of these new recruits will enable Newsome to strengthen its presence across core markets as well as broadening into new sectors and service areas.

Chris Flynn will help Newsome drive their business growth strategy in the Process Temperature control division. He has carved a successful career in the temperature control industry, having spent the last 16 years working for ICS Cool Energy.

He said: “I am really excited to join Newsome. Being a smaller, privately owned company gives me the opportunity to use my skills to make a significant difference to the companies’ growth, particularly in the North & Midlands. I am looking forward to furthering my career with such a dynamic and ambitious team.”

Rob Whyte brings over 40 years of industry experience to the business, having spent the last 10 years working in the confectionary sector as Technical Director for Hilton Process Solutions.

With over 15 years in the industry, John Askew said: “I am really excited to join Newsome in their HVAC & Refrigeration team. In my previous role at Sovereign Air Movement, I worked alongside Newsome on a number of projects and was always impressed by the competence and professionalism of their personnel.

"I respected the fact they always worked directly with customers, rather than via third party contractors, which always led to greater customer satisfaction. I am looking forward to helping them expand their presence in this key business sector”.

Over the coming months Newsome will continue with its expansion plans and looks forward to welcoming a number of additional personnel across the business in the new year.

Richard Metcalfe, Director at Newsome, said: “Recruitment is a key part of our strategy to drive the business forward, to enable us to meet our ambitious growth targets. Having experienced and passionate people on our team is crucial to our continued success.

“We pride ourselves on providing a personalised, tailored solution to each of our customers. We are delighted that Chris Flynn, Rob Whyte and John Askew have recently joined us. They each bring valuable industry experience to the company, plus the maturity and motivation to help us deliver exceptional customer service.”

“We are now on the hunt for competent, highly motivated, service technicians and rental sales managers to join our fast-growing team - we invite anyone who may be interested to get in touch.”