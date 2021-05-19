Team from Reeds Rains support local disadvantaged children with fancy dress walk

The team at Reeds Rains estate and letting agents in Halifax has been raising funds for local disadvantaged children

The team, consisting of Jamie Kennerdale, Tom Garratt, Olivia Laycock, Emily Bainbridge and Alistair Field were taking part in the event, dressed as fairies, in support of Cash for Kids, the grant-giving charity that Reeds Rains is helping again this year and which has culminated in todays’ Cash for Kids Day.

Fundraising will specifically support local families who have been pushed into poverty, perhaps as a result of the pandemic, with the provision of grants to cover essentials such as food and heating.

Jamie Kennerdale , the Branch Manager at Reeds Rains in Halifax, said: “We really wanted to help raise funds to support disadvantaged children in our local community and, as we’re quite restricted in our fundraising this year, decided that taking part in a Fancy Dress Walk was a great idea – and it definitely drew attention from commuters and passing traffic this morning.

"We set off at 5.30 a.m. and finished the walk about three hours later, which was quite tough, but we’re really pleased we’ve done it and have already managed to raise more than £390.

"Overall we hope that, following quite a difficult year for many, that our fundraising will bring some light relief and, importantly, make sure that those who continue to face difficulties know that their local community are doing all we can to support them.”