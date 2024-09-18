TGI Friday's: Popular Halifax town centre restaurant up for sale as owner goes into administration

By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Sep 2024, 15:42 BST
One of the restaurants at Halifax’s Broad Street Plaza is being sold.

The UK owners of TGI Friday’s, Hostmore, is selling all of its UK locations and looking to move to a fully franchise-operated model after it fell into administration.

The move means every one of the major restaurant chain’s UK locations are in the process of being sold to new owners, including the Halifax site.

The company is hoping to shift the brand to a fully franchise-operated business before it is expected to be wound down.

TGI Friday's is at Broad Street Plaza in HalifaxTGI Friday's is at Broad Street Plaza in Halifax
TGI Friday's is at Broad Street Plaza in Halifax

The brand has 87 UK restaurants in total.

Despite the situation, TGI Fridays’ UK restaurants, which have a New York-influenced food and cocktails menu, continue to stay open as normal.

Successful sales of all 87 locations could keep the TGI Fridays brand alive on British high streets and save thousands of jobs.

But it remains unclear whether all restaurants can be saved or only a portion, with some possibly being taken over by other chains.

