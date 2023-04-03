Thaal Brighouse, on Bradford Road, says it can no longer afford to stay open.

In a social media post, it has said it never fully recovered from the pandemic and in the current economic climate, “any viable business model has disappeared”.

Its team have thanked all its customers for their support.

The popular restaurant is shutting down

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank one and all who have supported us throughout the years,” posted the restaurant.

"We have made many friends who have been welcomed as members of the Thaal Family.

"Alas, we have not fully recovered from the fallout of all the lockdowns and in the current economic climate, we feel that we can no longer afford to keep our doors open and any viable business model has disappeared.

"We hold no one responsible, the situation is what it is and we now face our final curtain call where we humbly bow down with deep gratitude.

"Tonight (Monday) will be our final night of service.”

More than 100 people have left messages expressing their sadness that the restaurant is shutting.

One said: “You and your amazing team are going to be greatly missed, Rahim.

"It’s a great loss for Brighouse but you have to do what’s right for you and your business in the current climate.

"Wishing you all the best for the future, stay in touch.”

Another said: “We’re so very sad to hear this and will miss the wonderful food and warm welcome we have always received when dining with you.”

