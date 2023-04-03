News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
2 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
2 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
2 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
3 hours ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
3 hours ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

Thaal Brighouse: Calderdale Indian restaurant will shut after tonight because it can not afford to keep going

An Indian restaurant in Brighouse will shut down after tonight (Monday).

By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:01 BST

Thaal Brighouse, on Bradford Road, says it can no longer afford to stay open.

In a social media post, it has said it never fully recovered from the pandemic and in the current economic climate, “any viable business model has disappeared”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Its team have thanked all its customers for their support.

The popular restaurant is shutting down
The popular restaurant is shutting down
The popular restaurant is shutting down
Most Popular

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank one and all who have supported us throughout the years,” posted the restaurant.

"We have made many friends who have been welcomed as members of the Thaal Family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Alas, we have not fully recovered from the fallout of all the lockdowns and in the current economic climate, we feel that we can no longer afford to keep our doors open and any viable business model has disappeared.

"We hold no one responsible, the situation is what it is and we now face our final curtain call where we humbly bow down with deep gratitude.

"Tonight (Monday) will be our final night of service.”

More than 100 people have left messages expressing their sadness that the restaurant is shutting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One said: “You and your amazing team are going to be greatly missed, Rahim.

"It’s a great loss for Brighouse but you have to do what’s right for you and your business in the current climate.

"Wishing you all the best for the future, stay in touch.”

Another said: “We’re so very sad to hear this and will miss the wonderful food and warm welcome we have always received when dining with you.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
NatWest closing branches: Bank shutting means Calderdale customers will have to ...
Brighouse