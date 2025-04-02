'Thank you for all the love and support': New owners and new name for popular Halifax town centre restaurant
Pizzeria and bar Knead, on Crossley Street, has new owners and will be getting a new name.
It has been taken on by the owners of So Dough Pizzeria, who already have a pizza restaurant in Holmfirth.
They plan to open the Halifax premises as So Dough Halifax on Friday.
Knead has posted: "It is with mixed emotions that we announce the sale of our beloved pizzeria Knead.
"This choice comes from our heart as we focus on family commitments and nurturing and growing our first venture Ricci’s Place.
"We are so excited to pass the reins over this week to Billy and his team, who we know will continue to nurture and elevate the pizzeria to new heights!
"While we are sad to say goodbye, we look forward to our next chapter.
"Thank you for all the love and support over the years!”