The Astronomer: Another Halifax town centre restaurant announces closure - the third in less than a month

Another Halifax town centre restaurant has closed.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Apr 2024, 13:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Astronomer, in The Piece Hall, has shut.

It is the third town centre restaurant to close in less than a month, following Pride and Provenance shutting at the end of March and Turkish restaurant Anatolia closing last weekend.

A spokesperson for The Piece Hall confirmed that The Astronomer has closed and has been “mothballed”.

The restaurant has ben "mothballed" says The Piece Hall TrustThe restaurant has ben "mothballed" says The Piece Hall Trust
The restaurant has ben "mothballed" says The Piece Hall Trust
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Courier revealed last month that tough economic conditions for the hospitality and events industry meant The Piece Hall Trust was having to consider the closure of one of its four eateries – The Astronomer, The Trading Rooms, Blondin’s or The Deli.

Money made from these businesses is re-invested into the upkeep of the Grade I listed building.

A spokesperson for The Piece Hall said then: “Prevailing economic conditions significantly affecting the entire hospitality and events industry mean The Piece Hall Trust is considering closing one of its outlets.

"This means it will be necessary to recalibrate costs across the trust.”

The Astronomer opened in Halifax's Piece Hall in 2022The Astronomer opened in Halifax's Piece Hall in 2022
The Astronomer opened in Halifax's Piece Hall in 2022
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Astronomer opened in The Piece Hall, in the site where Elder used to be, in 2022.

It described its menu as “modern British cuisine with an Asian and Mediterranean twist”.

The restaurant’s name was inspired by Sir William Herschel - astronomer and composer who was the first organist at St John the Baptist Church – now Halifax Minster - in 1762.

He constructed his first large telescope in 1774, after which he spent nine years carrying out sky surveys to investigate double stars.

If you have a story to share, contact the Courier at [email protected].

Related topics:Pride

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.