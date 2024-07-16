BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 14: Nico Williams of Spain scores his team's first goal whilst under pressure from Kyle Walker of England as Jordan Pickford of England fails to make a save during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Pub owners in Caderdale say Euro 2024 helped provide a welcome boost in trade.

Millions of people across the country tuned in to Sunday's final, when Spain beat England 2-1, as well as following the journey of the Three Lions to the final.

And Calderdale was no different, with pubs reporting that screening the big games helped to increase their revenue.

Chris Green, from The Volunteer Arms in Copley, said: "We did OK, apart from the third group game, we only had about 20 people in for that.

"But the rest, we did really well and the final was insane.

"There wasn't a soul in during the day, and I'd told my customers to come in around six o'clock, and they came and came and came, they were still coming in at half-time.

"It was absolutely mental, and when we scored, everything went up, all the beer hit the roof, it was crackers."

Rachelle Williams, manager of The New Fleece Inn, Elland, said: "It depended on the match. People came in for Spain v France, and for the England matches, we were full for those.

"One of the games was a Wednesday, which for us is usually really quiet, to the point where we wonder whether it's worth opening.

"But it was like a weekend day on that matchday.

"And the atmopshere was brilliant, everyone enjoyed it.

"People came in for dinner on Sunday and then waited for the football."

However, Theresa Porter, from The Loose Goose Inn, Sowerby Bridge, said the tournament didn't provide much of a boost in trade.

"If it wasn't an England game, none whatsoever," she said.

"But for England, once they got to the quarter-finals, that's when you get more interest.

"But I'd have thought it would have been busier than it was on Sunday.

"The quarter-final and the semi-final was busier, but on Sunday we took probably only £100 more.

"It was still busier than normal for a Sunday night, probably by £400."