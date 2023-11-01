News you can trust since 1853
The Blue Teapot: National award for cosy Calderdale cafe at heart of community voted for by its loyal customers

Customers of a popular Calderdale cafe have helped it win a prestigious national award.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:00 GMT
The Blue Teapot, at Grange Dene in Mytholmroyd, has been named Best Cafe in the Good Food Awards.

It was nominated and voted for by fans of the cosy cafe, which has had to battle a pandemic and flooding since opening four years ago.

Owner Lisa Thwaites, who runs the cafe with her best friend Tina Crossley and daughter Charlotte Thwaites, said: “It feels amazing to have won.

Charlotte and Lisa Thwaites from The Blue Teapot in MytholmroydCharlotte and Lisa Thwaites from The Blue Teapot in Mytholmroyd
Charlotte and Lisa Thwaites from The Blue Teapot in Mytholmroyd

"To be nominated was just massive, we really did not expect to win.”

The cafe was chosen for its consistently high food hygiene levels, good food, excellent service and warm, welcoming atmosphere.

Lisa also thinks people voted for the cafe because it is “at the heart” of its community.

"We do a lot to support the community,” she explained.

“We sponsor a footballer and a boxer, we do a lot of fundraising and provide raffle prizes for all the local schools.”

