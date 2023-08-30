Walsden couple Nicola and Paul Middleton opened The Boardroom, on Rochdale Road in Todmorden, in 2019 to give to give families and friends somewhere to play games and spend time together without being glued to their mobile phones.

But today (Wednesday) is their last day running the cafe as they are handing over the keys to two new owners.

The couple posted: “Since we opened it’s been somewhat of a bumpy, exciting and challenging ride.

"We have seen floods, pandemics and snow closures but we carried on and we made it through for four strong years!”

The couple have thanked all their staff and customers.