News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

The Boardroom: Calderdale cafe couple's 'great sadness' as they hand over the keys to new owners

The couple who run a quirky cafe in part of Calderdale have bid a fond farewell as they hand over to new owners.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:09 BST

Walsden couple Nicola and Paul Middleton opened The Boardroom, on Rochdale Road in Todmorden, in 2019 to give to give families and friends somewhere to play games and spend time together without being glued to their mobile phones.

But today (Wednesday) is their last day running the cafe as they are handing over the keys to two new owners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The couple posted: “Since we opened it’s been somewhat of a bumpy, exciting and challenging ride.

The Boardroom cafe, Todmorden.The Boardroom cafe, Todmorden.
The Boardroom cafe, Todmorden.
Most Popular

"We have seen floods, pandemics and snow closures but we carried on and we made it through for four strong years!”

The couple have thanked all their staff and customers.

“One huge thanks to the local people of Tod - the breastfeeding groups, the cyclists, the teachers, the schools, the ladies who lunch, the walkers and the people who just need free Wi-Fi!”

Related topics:CalderdaleTodmorden